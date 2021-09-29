Pindula

[[File:Midlands districts.png|thumb|Midlands districts]]
 
Low End Guide

Map - Zimbabwe Distances.jpg

You have heard of 'high end' tourism? Where the big wheels, the hot shots, the major players, go to relax and have a good time. Casinos, big game, power boats, luxury cruises, 6 star hotels, 7 star restaurants?

Well, this is NOT that!

But if you want to take yourself out and see all parts of our beautiful country, but have a limited budget, this is for you.

Every resort on this list must have at least one accommodation for less than $10 a night.

The concept is in progress, so to have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com and mention “Low End Guide”.

See Distances in Zimbabwe.
See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.
See Zimbabwe Scenic Sites.
See Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums.


Provinces of Zimbabwe

Every place will be listed by province and district:

Bulawayo Province

(officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province).

Harare Province

(officially Harare Metropolitan Province).

Manicaland Province

Manicaland districts

Buhera District

Chimanimani District

Chipinge District

Makoni District

Mutare District

Mutasa District

Nyanga District

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland Central districts

Bindura District

Guruve District

Mazowe District

Mbire District

Mt Darwin District

Muzarabani District

Rushinga District

Shamva District

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland East districts

Chikomba District

Goromonzi District

Hwedza District

Marondera District

Mudzi District

Murehwa District

Mutoko District

Seke District

UMP District

Mashonaland West Province

Mashonaland West districts

Chegutu District

Hurungwe District

Kariba District

Makonde District

Mhondoro-Ngezi District

Sanyati District

Zvimba District

Masvingo Province

Masvingo districts

Bikita District

Chiredzi District

Chivi District

Gutu District

Masvingo District

Mwenezi District

Zaka District

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland North districts

Binga District

Bubi District

Hwange District

Lupane District

Nkayi District

Tsholotsho District

Umguza District

Matabeleland South Province

Matabeleland South districts

Beitbridge District

Bulilima District

Gwanda District

Insiza District

Mangwe District

Matobo District

Umzingwane District

Midlands Province

Midlands districts

Chirumhanzu District

Gokwe North District

Gokwe South District

Gweru District

Kwekwe District

Mberengwa District

Shurugwi District

Zvishavane District

