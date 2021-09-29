Difference between revisions of "Low End Guide"
==[[Manicaland Province]]==
[[File:Manicaland districts.png|
[[File:Manicaland districts.png||Manicaland districts]]
===[[Buhera]] District===
===[[Chimanimani]] District===
===[[Makoni]] District===
* [[Osborne Dam Recreational Park]]
===[[Mutare]] District===
===[[Mutasa]] District===
==[[Mashonaland Central Province]]==
[[File:Mash central.png|
[[File:Mash central.png||Mashonaland Central districts]]
===[[Bindura]] District===
===[[Guruve]] District===
==[[Mashonaland East Province]]==
[[File:Mashonaland East districts.png|
[[File:Mashonaland East districts.png||Mashonaland East districts]]
===[[Chikomba]] District===
===[[Goromonzi]] District===
* [[Msinje Farm]]
===[[Hwedza]] District===
===[[Hwedza]] District===
===[[Marondera]] District===
===[[Mudzi]] District===
==[[Mashonaland West Province]]==
[[File:Mashonaland West districts.png|
[[File:Mashonaland West districts.png||Mashonaland West districts]]
===[[Chegutu]] District===
===[[Hurungwe]] District===
==[[Masvingo Province]]==
[[File:Masvingo Districts.jpg|
[[File:Masvingo Districts.jpg||Masvingo districts]]
===[[Bikita]] District===
===[[Chiredzi]] District===
==[[Matabeleland North Province]]==
[[File:Matabeleland North districts.png|
[[File:Matabeleland North districts.png||Matabeleland North districts]]
===[[Binga]] District===
===[[Bubi]] District===
==[[Matabeleland South Province]]==
[[File:Matabeleland South districts.png|
[[File:Matabeleland South districts.png||Matabeleland South districts]]
===[[Beitbridge]] District===
===[[Bulilima]] District===
==[[Midlands Province]]==
===[[Chirumhanzu]] District===
===[[Gokwe North]] District===
|keywords=Zimbabwe,travel,tourism,local attractions
|description= low end guide
|image=
|image=.
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
Low End Guide
You have heard of 'high end' tourism? Where the big wheels, the hot shots, the major players, go to relax and have a good time. Casinos, big game, power boats, luxury cruises, 6 star hotels, 7 star restaurants?
Well, this is NOT that!
But if you want to take yourself out and see all parts of our beautiful country, but have a limited budget, this is for you.
Every resort on this list must have at least one accommodation for less than $10 a night.
The concept is in progress, so to have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com and mention “Low End Guide”.
See Distances in Zimbabwe.
See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.
See Zimbabwe Scenic Sites.
See Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums.
Every place will be listed by province and district:
Bulawayo Province
(officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province).
Harare Province
(officially Harare Metropolitan Province).