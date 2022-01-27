Difference between revisions of "Low End Guide"
===[[Hurungwe]] District===
|+
===[[Kariba]] District===
|−
===[[Makonde]] District===
===[[Makonde]] District===
Low End Guide
You have heard of 'high end' tourism? Where the big wheels, the hot shots, the major players, go to relax and have a good time. Casinos, big game, power boats, luxury cruises, 6 star hotels, 7 star restaurants?
Well, this is NOT that! (If you want that, see Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges)
But if you want to take yourself out and see all parts of our beautiful country, but have a limited budget, this is for you.
Every resort on this list must have at least one accommodation for less than $10 a night.
The concept is in progress, so to have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com and mention “Low End Guide”.
See Distances in Zimbabwe.
See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.
See Zimbabwe Scenic Sites.
See Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
Every place will be listed by province and district:
Bulawayo Province
(officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province).
Harare Province
(officially Harare Metropolitan Province).
Manicaland Province
Buhera District
Chimanimani District
Chipinge District
Makoni District
Mutare District
Mutasa District
Nyanga District
Mashonaland Central Province
Bindura District
Guruve District
Mazowe District
Mbire District
Mt Darwin District
Muzarabani District
Rushinga District
Shamva District
Mashonaland East Province
Chikomba District
Goromonzi District
Hwedza (Wedza) District
Marondera District
Mudzi District
Murehwa District
Mutoko District
Seke District
UMP District
Mashonaland West Province
Chegutu District
Hurungwe District
Rifa Conservation Education Camp