Difference between revisions of "Lowani Shoko"

In July 2018, Lowani Shoko was elected to Ward 18 Binga RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1004 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Binga RDC with 1004 votes, beating Baron Ncube of Zanu-PF with 351 votes, Akubhekisiswa Augustine Mathema of ZIPP with 268 votes and Edward Muleya of MDC-T with 180 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

