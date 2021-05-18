Difference between revisions of "Lower Gwelo Adventist High"
Latest revision as of 12:29, 18 May 2021
Lower Gwelo Adventist High is 33 km from Gweru, Midlands Province.
Location
Address: Private Bag 9002 Gweru.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email: logahs@adtech.co.zw
Web: http://www.solusi.ac.zw/
History
This is a Seventh Day Adventist School built in 1902. This school is located 33km from the city of Gweru in the Midlands Province. It enrolls students from form 1-6 and has excelled very much in the past years.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
