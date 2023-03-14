(No difference)

Lowforth Investments Top Brands in Graniteside, Harare will collect plastic, paper, cans, and bottles.

Address: 6 Bessemer Road, Granteside, Harare.

Phone: Mr Irfan - 0734 390008.

Email:

Website:



Materials

Plastic, paper, cans, bottles. Will collect.

2020 - ± 33 tons