Lowforth Investments Top Brands in Graniteside, Harare will collect plastic, paper, cans, and bottles.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 6 Bessemer Road, Graniteside, Harare.
Phone: Mr Irfan - 0734 390008.
Email:
Website:

Materials

Plastic, paper, cans, bottles. Will collect.

2020 - ± 33 tons

