Latest revision as of 09:05, 14 March 2023
Lowforth Investments Top Brands in Graniteside, Harare will collect plastic, paper, cans, and bottles.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 6 Bessemer Road, Graniteside, Harare.
Phone: Mr Irfan - 0734 390008.
Email:
Website:
Materials
Plastic, paper, cans, bottles. Will collect.
2020 - ± 33 tons