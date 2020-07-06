Difference between revisions of "Lowsign Nyarumbu"

In July 2018, Lowsign Nyarumbu was elected to Ward 13 Norton Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 1532 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Norton Town Council with 1532 votes, beating Kudakwashe Mombeyarara of Zanu-PF with 1032 votes, Agnes Nyahuruwa, independent with 260 votes, Brain Mukajami of ZIPP with 81 votes, Charles Chafamba of NCA with 60 votes and Rosemary Ekesi of NCA with 41 votes. . [1]

Events

Further Reading

