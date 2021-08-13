'''Loyiso Jafta''' is the former acting Director-General of South Africa's State Security Agency.

Background

Age

Wife

Education

He holds a B Luris degree from the Walter Sisulu University.

Career

Jafa was appointed Director-General of South Africa's State Security Agency after Arthur Fraser departed to the department of correctional services in April 2018.

His experience in the intelligence field dates back to his days in uMkhonto weSizwe when he served as an analyst in the department of intelligence and security. He has served in many roles which include as an analyst within the Counter Intelligence division of the former National Intelligence Agency (NIA), client liaison officer at the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee, and convenor of the Provincial Intelligence Coordinating Committee for KwaZulu-Natal.

He was also tasked with responsibility over the justice, crime prevention and security and international relations, peace and security clusters as a member of the policy coordination and advisory services unit in the presidency.

He previously served as head of the National Communication Centre, a signals intelligence entity that fell under the NIA. He is credited with leading the policy framework on people in remand detention.[1]

State Capture Inquiry Testimony

When Jafta appeared before the Zondo Commission, he revealed that an investigation after his appointment in 2018 had turned up billions of rand, either in cash or in assets, that could not be accounted for by the SSA.

Raymond Zondo, reading aloud from Jafta’s statement, began listing amounts allocated to “operations” by the SSA during that period. He said:

"R19 million, date given 15 December 2017. Then it says ‘collected R5- million’, R1.9-million, R900,000, R360,000. 18 December, R2.5-million, R2-million, R2.4-million, R1-million, R13,000, R1.3-million… cash just gets dished out!”

Jafta said the R9-billion in fixed assets were not to be found and that R125-million could not be accounted for in the 2017/18 financial year.[2]