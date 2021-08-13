Difference between revisions of "Loyiso Jafta"
Loyiso Jafta is the former acting Director-General of South Africa's State Security Agency.
Background
Age
Information on Loyiso Jafta's age is unavailable.
Wife
Information on Loyiso Jafta's wife is unavailable.
Education
He holds a B Luris degree from the Walter Sisulu University.
Career
Jafa was appointed Director-General of South Africa's State Security Agency after Arthur Fraser departed to the department of correctional services in April 2018.
His experience in the intelligence field dates back to his days in uMkhonto weSizwe when he served as an analyst in the department of intelligence and security. He has served in many roles which include as an analyst within the Counter Intelligence division of the former National Intelligence Agency (NIA), client liaison officer at the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee, and convenor of the Provincial Intelligence Coordinating Committee for KwaZulu-Natal.
He was also tasked with responsibility over the justice, crime prevention and security and international relations, peace and security clusters as a member of the policy coordination and advisory services unit in the presidency.
He previously served as head of the National Communication Centre, a signals intelligence entity that fell under the NIA. He is credited with leading the policy framework on people in remand detention.[1]
Loyiso Jafta was replaced by Tony Gab Msimanga as the head of the spy agency after his acting term lapsed.[2]
State Capture Inquiry Testimony
When Jafta appeared before the Zondo Commission, he revealed that an investigation after his appointment in 2018 had turned up billions of rand, either in cash or in assets, that could not be accounted for by the SSA.
Raymond Zondo, reading aloud from Jafta’s statement, began listing amounts allocated to “operations” by the SSA during that period. He said:
"R19 million, date given 15 December 2017. Then it says ‘collected R5- million’, R1.9-million, R900,000, R360,000. 18 December, R2.5-million, R2-million, R2.4-million, R1-million, R13,000, R1.3-million… cash just gets dished out!”
Jafta said the R9-billion in fixed assets were not to be found and that R125-million could not be accounted for in the 2017/18 financial year.[3]
References
- ↑ Who is Loyiso Jafta, top administrator of SA's state security agency?, Times Live, Published: January 27, 2021, Retrieved: February 2, 2021
- ↑ Qaanitah Hunter, UPDATE | SSA confirms Loyiso Jafta replaced as acting director-general of the SSA, News24, Published: March 27, 2021, Retrieved: August 13, 2021
- ↑ Marianne Thamm, Secret billions poured into State Security Agency to sustain and protect ‘Zuma regime’, claims Acting DG Loyiso Jafta, Daily Maverick, Published: January 26, 2021, Retrieved: February 2, 2021