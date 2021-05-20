Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku is a South African politician and a member of the African National Congress (ANC). She the wife of fellow ANC politician Bandile Masuku.

Background

She was born Loyiso Lugayeni in Butterworth (the former Transkei).

Loyiso Masuku was raised by a single mother in Butterworth and later, Matatiele in the Eastern Cape where she also attended school.[1]

Husband

Bandile Masuku

Children

She has three sons; Amukelani, Zibuse and Zwelethu-Che.

Education

For her high school education, she attended an Afrikaans and predominantly boys technical high school.

Masuku holds a B-Tech degree from the Technikon of Witwatersrand, a certificate in Gender Mainstreaming in the public service and a certificate in Municipal Leaders Media and Stakeholder Engagements. She also studied for a post-graduate diploma with the University of Johannesburg, majoring in African Studies and Public Policy.

Whilst pursuing her B-Tech degree at Technikon of Witwatersrand, Masuku served two terms as campus coordinator in the student representative council.[1]

Political Career

She joined the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) and mobilised for the ANC in Gonubie, East London.

After rising through the ranks of the ANC and deployment by the South African Student Congress (SASCO), she served in different political roles and responsibilities which include, ANCYL Regional Secretary in Johannesburg, ANC Women's League (ANCWL) Florence Mophosho Deputy Chair, ANC Member of the Branch Executive Committee of Florence Mophosho Branch.[1]

Positions Held

Masuku joined the City of Johannesburg in August 2016 as a PR Councillor, serving as a committee member for Community Development and Municipal Public Accounts Committee.

She had previously, she worked in the Private Office of the Executive Mayor in the City of Ekurhuleni for a period of four years, as well as, having served the Gauteng provincial government as a senior official in the Office of the Premier under former Premier Nomvula Mokonyane.[1]

Masuku is the Johannesburg ANC deputy secretary and mayoral committee member (MMC) in the City of Joburg.[2]

Controversies

R125 million PPE Contract

She is a close friend of Khusela Diko the wife of disputed Amabhaca King, Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko who was awarded R125 million personal protective equipment (PPE) contract.

This raised questions about whether Lugayeni-Masuku and Diko’s personal relationship also played a role in the awarding of a controversial tender to Royal Bhaca Project. The company, whose sole director is Thandisizwe, was registered in January 2019 and had no track record.

Royal Bhaca was among the beneficiaries of R2.2 billion PPEs contracts awarded by Bandile Masuku’s department within five days of Cyril Ramaphosa announcing a national lockdown on March 26, 2020.

Bandile Masuku's department charged taxpayers inflated prices for supplying and delivering one million medical waste plastic bags, and 500 000 dust masks, sanitisers and surgical masks each, according to official internal documents. This came as Covid-19 claimed the lives of 12 teachers in Gauteng.

Sources interviewed by a publication claimed that Royal Bhaca’s multi-million contract was part of a fundraising strategy ahead of the Johannesburg ANC regional conference at which Lugayeni-Masuku was expected to contest for the position of chairperson.[2]