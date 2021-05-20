|description= Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku is a South African politician and a member of the African National Congress (ANC). She the wife of fellow ANC politician Bandile Masuku.

To an extent where I asked Cde Faith why the manqina are red and she said they have Chilli & I told her I don't eat chilli food but because I'm starving let me try. It was in no way directed at anybody and I sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding. Ndiyaxolisa Bethunana.” </blockquote><ref name="SL">APHIWE DEKLERK AND MPHO KOKA, [https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2021-05-20-loyiso-masuku-and-mec-faith-mazibuko-apologise-as-chicken-feet-remark-raises-ire/ Loyiso Masuku and MEC Faith Mazibuko apologise as chicken feet remark raises ire], ''SowetanLive'', Published: May 20, 2021, Retrieved: May 20, 2021</ref>

The child next to us was with the woman from which we bought amanqina. An earlier part of the clip showing the child eating is also available. The comment about the "for the sake of the vote" was in reference to working long hours doing our elections campaign work and not in any way to voters.

Masuku and her husband took a leave of absence after being linked to the controversial R125 million personal protective equipment scandal.<ref name="I">Sihle Mlambo, [https://www.iol.co.za/news/politics/gauteng-health-mec-bandile-masuku-and-wife-take-leave-of-absence-over-controversial-r125m-ppe-scandal-8a130b5f-dce0-444d-a7ff-24ab4f71fc39 Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and wife take leave of absence over controversial R125m PPE scandal], ''IOL'', Published: July 30, 2020, Retrieved: May 20, 2021</ref>

Sources interviewed by a publication claimed that Royal Bhaca’s multi-million contract was part of a fundraising strategy ahead of the Johannesburg ANC regional conference at which Lugayeni-Masuku was expected to contest for the position of chairperson.<ref name="IOL"/>

Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku is a South African politician and a member of the African National Congress (ANC). She the wife of fellow ANC politician Bandile Masuku.

Background

She was born Loyiso Lugayeni in Butterworth (the former Transkei).

Loyiso Masuku was raised by a single mother in Butterworth and later, Matatiele in the Eastern Cape where she also attended school.[1]

Husband

Bandile Masuku

Children

She has three sons; Amukelani, Zibuse and Zwelethu-Che.

Education

For her high school education, she attended an Afrikaans and predominantly boys technical high school.

Masuku holds a B-Tech degree from the Technikon of Witwatersrand, a certificate in Gender Mainstreaming in the public service and a certificate in Municipal Leaders Media and Stakeholder Engagements. She also studied for a post-graduate diploma with the University of Johannesburg, majoring in African Studies and Public Policy.

Whilst pursuing her B-Tech degree at Technikon of Witwatersrand, Masuku served two terms as campus coordinator in the student representative council.[1]

Political Career

She joined the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) and mobilised for the ANC in Gonubie, East London.

After rising through the ranks of the ANC and deployment by the South African Student Congress (SASCO), she served in different political roles and responsibilities which include, ANCYL Regional Secretary in Johannesburg, ANC Women's League (ANCWL) Florence Mophosho Deputy Chair, ANC Member of the Branch Executive Committee of Florence Mophosho Branch.[1]

Positions Held

Masuku joined the City of Johannesburg in August 2016 as a PR Councillor, serving as a committee member for Community Development and Municipal Public Accounts Committee.

She had previously, she worked in the Private Office of the Executive Mayor in the City of Ekurhuleni for a period of four years, as well as, having served the Gauteng provincial government as a senior official in the Office of the Premier under former Premier Nomvula Mokonyane.[1]

Masuku is the Johannesburg ANC deputy secretary and mayoral committee member (MMC) in the City of Joburg.[2]

Controversies

R125 million PPE Contract

She is a close friend of Khusela Diko the wife of disputed Amabhaca King, Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko who was awarded R125 million personal protective equipment (PPE) contract.

This raised questions about whether Lugayeni-Masuku and Diko’s personal relationship also played a role in the awarding of a controversial tender to Royal Bhaca Project. The company, whose sole director is Thandisizwe, was registered in January 2019 and had no track record.

Royal Bhaca was among the beneficiaries of R2.2 billion PPEs contracts awarded by Bandile Masuku’s department within five days of Cyril Ramaphosa announcing a national lockdown on March 26, 2020.

Bandile Masuku's department charged taxpayers inflated prices for supplying and delivering one million medical waste plastic bags, and 500 000 dust masks, sanitisers and surgical masks each, according to official internal documents. This came as Covid-19 claimed the lives of 12 teachers in Gauteng.

Sources interviewed by a publication claimed that Royal Bhaca’s multi-million contract was part of a fundraising strategy ahead of the Johannesburg ANC regional conference at which Lugayeni-Masuku was expected to contest for the position of chairperson.[2]

Masuku and her husband took a leave of absence after being linked to the controversial R125 million personal protective equipment scandal.[3]

Chicken Feet Video

In May 2021, Masuku and Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, featured in a video that did the rounds on social media where they appeared to be belittling the same voter base they were trying to recruit from.

In the video, the two, together with other ANC members, can be seen eating chicken feet at an informal settlement in Ennerdale, Joburg as part of their campaign trail for the by-elections held on 19 May 2021.

Masuku is heard remarking that they were only eating chicken feet for the sake of the vote.

“For the sake of the vote, sivale istolo sawathenga wonke amaninqina (we closed down the store and bought all the chicken feet), sold out!” Masuku says in the video.

Mazibuko can be heard saying that they were only eating the chicken feet because they want votes.

“Manqinas (the chicken feet) are sold out, local economy! Bayayazi bavotela uANC (they know they are voting for the ANC),” Mazibuko says in the video.

Braaied chicken feet are a common feature in many poorer townships and informal settlements around South Africa. They are commonly sold by street vendors and are a cheap source of protein.

Mazibuko and Masuku issued apologies for the video.

In her apology posted on Twitter on 20 May 2021, Masuku said the video was taken out of context. Masuku said:

“We made a quick stop for food because we were really hungry and had been working throughout the day doing door-to-door creating awareness on by-elections and the voting process. The clip has been cut and shows only bits and pieces without the full context. The child next to us was with the woman from which we bought amanqina. An earlier part of the clip showing the child eating is also available. The comment about the "for the sake of the vote" was in reference to working long hours doing our elections campaign work and not in any way to voters. To an extent where I asked Cde Faith why the manqina are red and she said they have Chilli & I told her I don't eat chilli food but because I'm starving let me try. It was in no way directed at anybody and I sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding. Ndiyaxolisa Bethunana.”

