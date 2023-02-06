Pindula

'''Lucia Chitura''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Women's Quota Constituency]].  
'''Lucia Chitura''' is a politician from Zanu PF. She was elected into [[parliament]] in '''July 2013''' through the Women's proportion for [[Manicaland Province]].  
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Lucia Chitura was born on 4/8/1954 in [[Rusape]]. She is married with seven children.
'''Born"''' 4 August 1954 in [[Rusape]]. <br/>
'''Marriage:''' married with seven children. <br/>
  
 
==Education==
 
==Education==
'''Primary:''' Vengere Primary School. <br/>
'''Secondary:''' [[Kriste Mambo Secondary School]]. <br/>
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
{| class="wikitable"
|+ [[Manicaland]]
 +
==Events==
  
==Political Career==
==References==
<references/>
  
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Lucia Chitura
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyZANU-PF

Lucia Chitura is a politician from Zanu PF. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 through the Women's proportion for Manicaland Province.

Background

Born" 4 August 1954 in Rusape.
Marriage: married with seven children.

Education

Primary: Vengere Primary School.
Secondary: Kriste Mambo Secondary School.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Manicaland
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Miriam Mushayi Fanny Chirisa Oppah Muchinguri
Lydia Chimbadzo Joyce Makonya Ester Chikuni
Shelter Kaserera Muriel Rumhungwe Annastazia Nyahino
Linda Masunde Mary Kuhudzai Lucia Chitura
Anna Dangirwa Akulina Chapwanya Ivy Mhlanga
Nyundo Simende Stella Gambiza Shylet Chimbetete

Events

References

