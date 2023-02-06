|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Lucia Chitura was born on 4 /8/ 1954 in [[Rusape]]. She is married with seven children.

'''Lucia Chitura''' is a politician from Zanu PF. She was elected into [[ parliament ]] in ''' July 2013 ''' through the Women's proportion for [[Manicaland Province ]].

Background

Born" 4 August 1954 in Rusape.

Marriage: married with seven children.



Education

Primary: Vengere Primary School.

Secondary: Kriste Mambo Secondary School.



Service/Career

