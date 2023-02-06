|
|
|(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
|
}}
|
}}
|
|
|−
'''Lucia Chitura''' is a
Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Women's Quota Constituency]]. |+
'''Lucia Chitura''' is a politician from PF. was elected into parliamentin July 2013Women's ]].
|
|
|
==Background==
|
==Background==
|−
Lucia Chitura was born on 4 /8/1954 in [[Rusape]]. She is married with seven children. |+
4 1954 in [[Rusape]].
|
|+
married with seven children.
|
|
|
==Education==
|
==Education==
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|−
She attended Vengere Primary School and [[Kriste Mambo Girls High]]. |
|
|
|−
==
Political Career== |+
====
|
|+
|
|
|−
{| class="pintablefloat" |
|−
|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See |
|−
|- class="pintablemore" |
|−
| | |
|−
* [[Zimbabwe]] |
|−
* [[Ministry of Finance]] |
|−
* [[Robert Mugabe]] |
|−
* [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] |
|−
* [[Tendai Biti]] |
|−
* [[Welshman Ncube]] |
|−
|} |
|
|
|
{{#seo:
|
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
About Lucia Chitura - Pindula, Local Knowledge |+
|title=Lucia Chitura
|
|titlemode=replace
|
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords=
Wikipedia Lucia Chitura |+
|keywords=
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|
|+
|
|+
|
}}
|
}}
|
|
|−
|+
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
==References== |
|−
<references/> |
|Lucia Chitura
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Lucia Chitura is a politician from Zanu PF. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 through the Women's proportion for Manicaland Province.
Background
Born" 4 August 1954 in Rusape.
Marriage: married with seven children.
Education
Primary: Vengere Primary School.
Secondary: Kriste Mambo Secondary School.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
Events
References