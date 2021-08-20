In ''' 2003 ''' ''' Msamati ''' permanently relocated to London, where he continues to live with his spouse and their two children.<ref name="Game of thrones"/> He is also continuing to work on stage, he expanded his work into television, appearing in episodes of "Ultimate Force", "Spooks", "Ashes to Ashes", "Doctor Who", "Death in Paradise and Luther" (2013). He also appeared in the BBC's ''' 2012 ''' series "The Hollow Crown" (Richard II). In ''' 2008 ''' he took on a prominent role in HBO's "The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency" and the following year appeared in his first feature film, "The International". In ''' 2010 ''' he was appointed Artistic Director of the acclaimed British-African theatre company Tiata Fahodzi.<ref name="Game of thrones"/> In '' Game of Thrones '' Msamati played the role of Salladhor Saan. He was announced in the role on ''' 25 August 2011 ''' . He joined the cast as a guest star in the second season.<ref name="Game of thrones"/>

Lucian Gabriel Wiina Msamati was born on 5 March 1976 . He was born in the United Kingdom and raised in [[Zimbabwe]] by his Tanzanian parents , he is the eldest of four siblings.<ref name="Game of thrones">, [http://gameofthrones.wikia.com/wiki/Lucian_Msamati Lucian Msamati],''Game Of Thrones Wikia'', retrieved:27 Feb 2015"</ref>

'''Lucian Msamati''' is an acclaimed professional actor, writer and director who featured in movies such as "Game of Thrones", "The International" (2009), "The Legend of the Sky Kingdom" (2004) and "The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency" (2008)

Background

Acting career

In 1994, while at school in Harare, Zimbabwe, Msamati help found Over the Edge Theatre Company with several school friends, including Chipo Chung and Danai Gurira, which periodically regroups (in Zimbabwe and elsewhere) to put on new productions, some of them written by Msamati.[1] After leaving the University of Zimbabwe in 1997 he became a freelance copy-editor and a radio broadcaster.[1]

In 2003 Msamati permanently relocated to London, where he continues to live with his spouse and their two children.[1] He is also continuing to work on stage, he expanded his work into television, appearing in episodes of "Ultimate Force", "Spooks", "Ashes to Ashes", "Doctor Who", "Death in Paradise and Luther" (2013). He also appeared in the BBC's 2012 series "The Hollow Crown" (Richard II). In 2008 he took on a prominent role in HBO's "The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency" and the following year appeared in his first feature film, "The International". In 2010 he was appointed Artistic Director of the acclaimed British-African theatre company Tiata Fahodzi.[1] In Game of Thrones Msamati played the role of Salladhor Saan. He was announced in the role on 25 August 2011. He joined the cast as a guest star in the second season.[1]













