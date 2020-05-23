Difference between revisions of "Lucias Chinzvende"

In July 2018, Lucias Chinzvende was elected to Ward 33 Makoni RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 517 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 33 Makoni RDC with 33 votes, beating Precilar Rujeko Saruwaka of MDC-Alliance with 507 votes, Chirango Godfrey Sanhanga, independent with 49 votes, Peter Chibandamabwe of PRC with 22 votes and Clever Mukuwapasi, independent with 11 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]