Lucien Chihovo is an English footballer born to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother.
Lucien Chihovo is an English footballer born to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother.[1]
He plays for English National League side Notts County. The club has two other Zimbabwean footballers on its books namely Adam Chicksen and Luther Munakandafa.
Career
