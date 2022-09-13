Pindula

Chihovo is a former Sheffield United academy player. He is being transitioned from the midfield to a forward-thinking wing-back at Notts County.
He made his first team debut for Notts County in a 2-0 win over Alfreton during preseason training.
Chihovo then made a first-team start in a 2-3 win against Cambridge united on 16 July 2022.
  
 
Lucien Chihovo is an English footballer born to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother.[1]

He plays for English National League side Notts County. The club has two other Zimbabwean footballers on its books namely Adam Chicksen and Luther Munakandafa.

Career

Chihovo is a former Sheffield United academy player. He is being transitioned from the midfield to a forward-thinking wing-back at Notts County.

He made his first team debut for Notts County in a 2-0 win over Alfreton during preseason training.

Chihovo then made a first-team start in a 2-3 win against Cambridge united on 16 July 2022.

Further Reading

  1. , Notts County Handed Another English Zimbabwean Teen Chance To Earn Pro Contract, Published: 18 July 2022, Retrieved: 13 September 2022
