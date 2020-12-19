Difference between revisions of "Luckson Mukunguma"

In December 2020, he was arrested on allegations of selling residential stands in Harare’s Highfield suburb without following due procedure.<ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/harare-deputy-mayor-arrested/ https://www.newzimbabwe.com/harare-deputy-mayor-arrested/], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: December 16, 2020, Retrieved: december 19, 2020</ref>

Luckson Mukunguma is a Zimbabwean politician and Councillor in Highfield ward 25. He is also the current Deputy Mayor for the City of Harare.

Arrest

In December 2020, he was arrested on allegations of selling residential stands in Harare’s Highfield suburb without following due procedure.[1]

References