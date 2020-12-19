Difference between revisions of "Luckson Mukunguma"

In December 2020, he was arrested on allegations of selling residential stands in Harare’s Highfield suburb without following due procedure.<ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/harare-deputy-mayor-arrested/ https://www.newzimbabwe.com/harare-deputy-mayor-arrested/], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: December 16, 2020, Retrieved: december 19, 2020</ref>

[[File:Mukunguma after being elected deputy mayor.jpg|thumb|Mukunguma after being elected Harare Deputy Mayor in September 2020]] '''Luckson Mukunguma''' is a Zimbabwean politician and [[Harare]]'s deputy mayor. He was appointed acting mayor of Harare after the second arrest of incumbent mayor [[Jacob Mafume]] in December 2020 on allegations of trying to bribe the chief witness in his case. He is a member of the [[Thokozani Khupe]] led [[ MDC-T ]] .

Career

Mukunguma was the Acting Finance Committee chairperson Councillor in 2017 where he presented the 2017 budget proposal. He could not finish his the council meeting he was chairing in October 2020 when police stormed Town House and he had to run barefooted and 21 councillors were arrested over alleged land scandals. It was alleged Mukunguma and business committee chairperson Brain Matione faced seven and three counts of corruption respectively.

Mukunguma is the Ward 25 councilor for the City of Harare representing the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T. He was beaten to post of Harare Mayor by Jacob Mafume on 4 September 2020 in a vote at Town House in Harare. Clr Mafume polled 19 votes, while Clr Mukunguma, who chairs the council’s finance committee, received 14 votes, with one spoilt ballot.[1]

Arrest in Hwange

Deputy Harare Mayor, Luckson Mukunguma, who was arrested on Monday 14 December 2020 after a car chase in Victoria Falls and was charged with criminal abuse of office, was released on $10 000 bail on 16 December 2020. Mukunguma appeared in the Tredgold Magistrate Court on 15 December 2020 in Bulawayo for remand to Harare. He will appear before the Harare Magistrate’s Court on 15 January 2021.

As part of his bail conditions, the MDC-T councillor was ordered to surrender his passport, not to interfere with witnesses and to report twice a week at Warren Park Police Station.

The court heard that Mukunguma as councillor for Ward 25 Harare City Council and acting in connivance with Edmore Nhekairo, the director of Housing and Community Services, facilitated the creation on a layout plan of stand numbers 10656, 10657, 10658 and 10659 in Western Triangle in Highfield and then sold them to Juliet Tipedze, Melody Magorimbo, Edith Chaota and Carrington Ndimba who were not on the Harare housing waiting list.

It is alleged that Mukunguma and Nhekairo instructed Plaxedes Koke, the housing allocations officer with the council, to prepare provisional allocation letters for the four.[2]

Picture Gallery

