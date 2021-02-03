Difference between revisions of "Luckson Mukunguma"

It is alleged that ''' Mukunguma ''' and Nhekairo instructed [[ Plaxedes Koke ]] , the housing allocations officer with the council, to prepare provisional allocation letters for the four.<ref name="herald">Ivan Zhakata, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-council-employees-on-bail-not-allowed-back-at-work/], ''The Herald, Published: 16 December, 2020, Accessed: 19 December, 2020''</ref>

The court heard that ''' Mukunguma ''' as councillor for Ward 25 [[ Harare Municipality]] and acting in connivance with [[ Edmore Nhekairo ]] , the director of Housing and Community Services, facilitated the creation on a layout plan of stand numbers 10656, 10657, 10658 and 10659 in Western Triangle in Highfield and then sold them to [[ Juliet Tipedze ]] , [[ Melody Magorimbo ]] , [[ Edith Chaota ]] and [[ Carrington Ndimba ]] who were not on the Harare housing waiting list.

As part of his bail conditions, the MDC-T councillor was ordered to surrender his passport, not to interfere with witnesses and to report twice a week at [[Warren Park]] Police Station.

Deputy Harare Mayor, ''' Luckson Mukunguma ''' , was arrested on Monday ''' 14 December 2020 ''' after a car chase in [[Victoria Falls]] and was charged with criminal abuse of office . He was released on $10 000 bail on ''' 16 December 2020 ''' . ''' Mukunguma ''' appeared in the Tredgold Magistrate Court on ''' 15 December 2020 ''' in [[Bulawayo]] for remand to Harare. He was scheduled to appear before the Harare Magistrate’s Court on ''' 15 January 2021 ''' .

'''Mukunguma''' was elected the Ward 25 councilor [[ Harare Municipality]] and then moved to represent the [[Thokozani Khupe]] led [[MDC-T]]. He was beaten to the post of Harare Mayor by [[ Jacob Mafume ]] on ''' 4 September 2020 ''' . Cllr Mafume polled 19 votes, while Cllr ''' Mukunguma ''' , who chaired the council’s finance committee, received 14 votes, with one spoilt ballot.<ref name="zimbabwesituation">Blessings Chidakwa, [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/mafume-new-harare-mayor/], ''Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 4 September, 2020, Accessed: 19 December, 2020''</ref>

He could not finish a council meeting he was chairing in '''October 2020''' when police stormed Town House and he had to run away barefooted. 21 councillors were arrested over alleged land scandals. It was alleged '''Mukunguma''' and business committee chairperson [[Brain Matione]] faced seven and three counts of corruption respectively.

'''2018''' – elected to Ward 25 [[Harare Municipality]] for MDC-Alliance with 7678 votes, beating [[Spenser Mutero]] of Zanu PF with 1773 votes, [[Mishel Masuku]] of PRC with 351 votes, [[Sandra Sauta]] of CODE with 155 votes, [[Marshall Sibonile Shonhai]], independent with 148 votes, [[Collins Maja Mutize]] of NCA with 64 votes, [[Seduce Tafazua Tomas]] of BZA with 61 votes and [[George Simbi]] of ZIPP with 47 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

''' Mukunguma ''' was the Acting Finance Committee chairperson Councillor in '''2017''' where he presented the 2017 budget proposal.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family .

[[File:Mukunguma after being elected deputy mayor.jpg|thumb|Mukunguma after being elected Harare Deputy Mayor in September 2020]]'''Luckson Mukunguma''' is a Zimbabwean politician and was [[Harare]]'s deputy mayor. He was appointed acting mayor of Harare after the second arrest of incumbent mayor [[Jacob Mafume]] in ''' December 2020 ''' on allegations of trying to bribe the chief witness in his case. He is a member of the [[Thokozani Khupe]] led [[MDC-T]].

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 25 Harare Municipality for MDC-Alliance with 7678 votes, beating Spenser Mutero of Zanu PF with 1773 votes, Mishel Masuku of PRC with 351 votes, Sandra Sauta of CODE with 155 votes, Marshall Sibonile Shonhai, independent with 148 votes, Collins Maja Mutize of NCA with 64 votes, Seduce Tafazua Tomas of BZA with 61 votes and George Simbi of ZIPP with 47 votes. [1]

Arrest in Hwange

Picture Gallery

References