Difference between revisions of "Luckson Mukunguma"
|
m
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
[[File:Mukunguma after being elected deputy mayor.jpg|thumb|Mukunguma after being elected Harare Deputy Mayor in September 2020]]'''Luckson Mukunguma''' is a Zimbabwean politician and [[Harare]]'s deputy mayor. He was appointed acting mayor of Harare after the second arrest of incumbent mayor [[Jacob Mafume]] in December 2020 on allegations of trying to bribe the chief witness in his case. He is a member of the [[Thokozani Khupe]] led [[MDC-T]].
|+
[[File:Mukunguma after being elected deputy mayor.jpg|thumb|Mukunguma after being elected Harare Deputy Mayor in September 2020]]'''Luckson Mukunguma''' is a Zimbabwean politician and [[Harare]]'s deputy mayor. He was appointed acting mayor of Harare after the second arrest of incumbent mayor [[Jacob Mafume]] in December 2020on allegations of trying to bribe the chief witness in his case. He is a member of the [[Thokozani Khupe]] led [[MDC-T]].
|−
==
|+
====
|−
|+
could his of .
|−
Mukunguma
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Mukungumathe
|+
|+
Ward 25 for
|+
|+
|+
|+
the Harare the [[Thokozani Khupe]] led [[MDC-T]]. He was beaten to post of Harare Mayor by Jacob Mafumeon 4 September 2020. Mafume polled 19 votes, while Mukunguma, who the council’s finance committee, received 14 votes, with one spoilt ballot.<ref name="zimbabwesituation">Blessings Chidakwa, [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/mafume-new-harare-mayor/], ''Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 4 September, 2020, Accessed: 19 December, 2020''</ref>
==Arrest in Hwange==
==Arrest in Hwange==
|−
Deputy Harare Mayor, Luckson Mukunguma,
|+
Deputy Harare Mayor, Luckson Mukunguma, was arrested on Monday 14 December 2020after a car chase in [[Victoria Falls]] and was charged with criminal abuse of officewas released on $10 000 bail on 16 December 2020. Mukungumaappeared in the Tredgold Magistrate Court on 15 December 2020in [[Bulawayo]] for remand to Harare. He appear before the Harare Magistrate’s Court on 15 January 2021.
As part of his bail conditions, the MDC-T councillor was ordered to surrender his passport, not to interfere with witnesses and to report twice a week at [[Warren Park]] Police Station.
As part of his bail conditions, the MDC-T councillor was ordered to surrender his passport, not to interfere with witnesses and to report twice a week at [[Warren Park]] Police Station.
|−
The court heard that Mukunguma as councillor for Ward 25 Harare
|+
The court heard that Mukungumaas councillor for Ward 25 Harare and acting in connivance with Edmore Nhekairo, the director of Housing and Community Services, facilitated the creation on a layout plan of stand numbers 10656, 10657, 10658 and 10659 in Western Triangle in Highfield and then sold them to Juliet Tipedze, Melody Magorimbo, Edith Chaotaand Carrington Ndimbawho were not on the Harare housing waiting list.
|−
It is alleged that Mukunguma and Nhekairo instructed Plaxedes Koke, the housing allocations officer with the council, to prepare provisional allocation letters for the four.<ref name="herald">Ivan Zhakata, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-council-employees-on-bail-not-allowed-back-at-work/], ''The Herald, Published: 16 December, 2020, Accessed: 19 December, 2020''</ref>
|+
It is alleged that Mukungumaand Nhekairo instructed Plaxedes Koke, the housing allocations officer with the council, to prepare provisional allocation letters for the four.<ref name="herald">Ivan Zhakata, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-council-employees-on-bail-not-allowed-back-at-work/], ''The Herald, Published: 16 December, 2020, Accessed: 19 December, 2020''</ref>
==Picture Gallery==
==Picture Gallery==
|Line 27:
|Line 37:
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 09:57, 3 February 2021
Luckson Mukunguma is a Zimbabwean politician and was Harare's deputy mayor. He was appointed acting mayor of Harare after the second arrest of incumbent mayor Jacob Mafume in December 2020 on allegations of trying to bribe the chief witness in his case. He is a member of the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
Mukunguma was the Acting Finance Committee chairperson Councillor in 2017 where he presented the 2017 budget proposal.
2018 – elected to Ward 25 Harare Municipality for MDC-Alliance with 7678 votes, beating Spenser Mutero of Zanu PF with 1773 votes, Mishel Masuku of PRC with 351 votes, Sandra Sauta of CODE with 155 votes, Marshall Sibonile Shonhai, independent with 148 votes, Collins Maja Mutize of NCA with 64 votes, Seduce Tafazua Tomas of BZA with 61 votes and George Simbi of ZIPP with 47 votes. [1]
He could not finish a council meeting he was chairing in October 2020 when police stormed Town House and he had to run away barefooted. 21 councillors were arrested over alleged land scandals. It was alleged Mukunguma and business committee chairperson Brain Matione faced seven and three counts of corruption respectively.
Mukunguma was elected the Ward 25 councilor Harare Municipality and then moved to represent the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T. He was beaten to the post of Harare Mayor by Jacob Mafume on 4 September 2020. Cllr Mafume polled 19 votes, while Cllr Mukunguma, who chaired the council’s finance committee, received 14 votes, with one spoilt ballot.[2]
Arrest in Hwange
Deputy Harare Mayor, Luckson Mukunguma, was arrested on Monday 14 December 2020 after a car chase in Victoria Falls and was charged with criminal abuse of office. He was released on $10 000 bail on 16 December 2020. Mukunguma appeared in the Tredgold Magistrate Court on 15 December 2020 in Bulawayo for remand to Harare. He was scheduled to appear before the Harare Magistrate’s Court on 15 January 2021.
As part of his bail conditions, the MDC-T councillor was ordered to surrender his passport, not to interfere with witnesses and to report twice a week at Warren Park Police Station.
The court heard that Mukunguma as councillor for Ward 25 Harare Municipality and acting in connivance with Edmore Nhekairo, the director of Housing and Community Services, facilitated the creation on a layout plan of stand numbers 10656, 10657, 10658 and 10659 in Western Triangle in Highfield and then sold them to Juliet Tipedze, Melody Magorimbo, Edith Chaota and Carrington Ndimba who were not on the Harare housing waiting list.
It is alleged that Mukunguma and Nhekairo instructed Plaxedes Koke, the housing allocations officer with the council, to prepare provisional allocation letters for the four.[3]
Picture Gallery
References
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ Blessings Chidakwa, [1], Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 4 September, 2020, Accessed: 19 December, 2020
- ↑ Ivan Zhakata, [2], The Herald, Published: 16 December, 2020, Accessed: 19 December, 2020