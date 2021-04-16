Pindula

Lucky Montana

Career

He served as deputy director-general in charge of public transport at the Transport Department.

In April 2013, Montana was appointed to a third three-year term at PRASA, allowing him to oversee the testing and commissioning of the country’s new commuter rail system.[1]

References

