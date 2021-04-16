Among other accusations, he also allegedly inflated the value of the contract for front company Swifambo Rail from R3.5 to R5 billion. In a statement in 2020, he accused the commission of being biased and said the inquiry was a witch hunt against him.<ref name="SABC"> Amina Accram, [https://www.sabcnews.com/sabcnews/ex-prasa-ceo-lucky-montana-to-testify-at-state-capture/ Ex-Prasa CEO Lucky Montana to testify at state capture inquiry], ''SABC News'', Published: April 16, 2021 , Retrieved: April 16, 2021</ref>

'''Lucky Montana''' is the former CEO of the [[Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa]].

Lucky Montana is the former CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

Career

He served as deputy director-general in charge of public transport at the Transport Department.

In April 2013, Montana was appointed to a third three-year term at PRASA, allowing him to oversee the testing and commissioning of the country’s new commuter rail system.[1] He was fired in 2015 by the PRASA board amid claims that he was abusing his powers as CEO and giving tenders and contacts to friends and those loyal to him.

Controversies

State Capture

Montana appeared before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture in Johannesburg on Friday 16 April 2021.

Montana was implicated in wrongdoing by various witnesses who have appeared before the inquiry. He was accused of abusing his powers as CEO and giving tenders and contacts to friends and those loyal to him. Montana was head of Prasa between 2010 and 2015 until he was fired by the board amid the aforementioned claims.

Montana was also accused of collapsing corporate governance at Prasa.

Among other accusations, he also allegedly inflated the value of the contract for front company Swifambo Rail from R3.5 to R5 billion. In a statement in 2020, he accused the commission of being biased and said the inquiry was a witch hunt against him.[2]