Difference between revisions of "Lucy Chivasa"

Lucy Chivasa is a Zimbabwean human rights advocate and the current board chairperson of Women's Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE). She holds a Bachelor’s in Law from the University of Zimbabwe and a Masters in Constitutional and Human Rights law from the Midlands State University in Gweru, Zimbabwe. She is also a Hubert. H. Humphrey fellow (law and Human Rights, University of Minnesota U.S.A). Miss Chivasa is a human rights lawyer with over 10 years’ experience in women rights training, litigation, research and advocacy as well as community mobilisation. Currently she works for the Legal Resources Foundation as Centre lawyer for Masvingo Province. Lucy has dedicated her career working to enhance Women’s human rights and she is also passionate about promoting law and policy reform as well as encouraging citizen participation in issues of governance and Democracy.