Luke Masamvu

During his tenure as a Member of [[Parliament]], '''Masamvu''' was one of the legislators who advocated for laws that limit the number of wives a man can have in a polygamous marriage. Masamvu together with [[Beatrice Nyamupinga]], advocated for a law that was specific on the number of wives a man can have in a polygamous marriage. <ref name="H">[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/limit-number-of-wives-mps/ Limit number of wives: MPS], ''H-Metro'', Published: August 1, 2017, Retrieved: January 30, 2021</ref>

In the '''2013''' Elections , (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Mutasa]] North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Mike’s other sibling Kenneth wrote 15 subjects and obtained 9 As and six Bs, while another one, Kelvin, wrote 10 and passed six subjects . <ref name="S"/> <br/>

One of his children, Mike Masamvu was one of the best O Level students in [[Zimbabwe]]. He scored 19 As and a B in the '''2019 November''' Zimsec examinations.

'''Children:''' He had 79 children. Nine of his children obtained degrees at different universities. In '''2020''' a total of 10 were at universities. In the same year, four of his children were doing both O and A Level, Form Threes (5), Form Twos (six), Form Ones (5) while 25 of them were at primary level.

'''Marriage:''' '''Masamvu''' was a polygamist. He had 12 wives. <ref name="S">Jairos Saunyama, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2020/02/02/awe-one-zims-brilliant-pupils/ In awe of one of Zim’s most brilliant pupils], ''The Standard'', Published: February 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 30, 2021</ref> <br/>

'''Luke Phibion Masamvu''' was a Zimbabwean politician who was a member of parliament for [[Mutasa]] North constituency. He died in ''' January 2021 ''' from [[Covid-19]]. His death was confirmed by [[Tino Machakaire]].

'''Luke Phibion Masamvu''' was a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Mutasa North ]] constituency. He died in January 2021 from [[Covid-19]]. His death was confirmed by [[Tino Machakaire]].



I was really saddened to learn of the untimely passing on of the Former Hon MP for Hauna and Businessman CDE LP Masamvu. I am praying for the family at this trying time. Losing a loved father is not easy at all. The wound never heals. My prayer for the family is that they find strength to keep going.

Luke Masamvu of Zanu PF with 10 151 votes or 54.42 percent,

of Zanu PF with 10 151 votes or 54.42 percent, David Anthony Chimhini of MDC–T with 7 954 votes or 42.64 percent,

Confidence Tande of MDC–N with 547 votes or 2.94 percent,

Total 18 653 votes

