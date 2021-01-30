Difference between revisions of "Luke Masamvu"
|Luke Masamvu
|Born
|Luke Phibion Masamvu
May 14, 1957
Nyanga
|Died
|January 30, 2021(aged 63)
|Cause of death
|Covid-19
|Occupation
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
Luke Phibion Masamvu is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Mutasa North constituency. He died in January 2021 from Covid-19. His death was confirmed by Tino Machakaire.
Background
Age
Luke Masamvu was born on 14 May 1957 in Nyanga.
Wives
Masamvu was a polygamist. He had 14 wives. [1]
Children
He had 69 children. Nine of his children obtained degrees at different universities. In 2020 a total of 10 were at universities. In the same year, four of his children were doing both O’ and A’ Level, Form Threes (5), Form Twos (six), Form Ones (5) while 25 of them were at primary level.
One of his children, Mike Masamvu was one of the best O’Level students in Zimbabwe. He scored 19As and a B in the 2019 November Zimsec examinations.
Mike’s other siblings Kenneth wrote 15 subjects and obtained 9 As and six Bs, while the other one, Kelvin, wrote 10 and passed six subjects. [1]
Political career
Masamvu started politics in 1976 during the the liberation war and operated under ZILWACO
Death
Luke Masamvu died in January 2021. His death was confirmed by Tino Machakaire who implied the businessman had died from Covid-19. Machakaire wrote:
I was really saddened to learn of the untimely passing on of the Former Hon MP for Hauna and Businessman CDE LP Masamvu. I am praying for the family at this trying time. Losing a loved father is not easy at all. The wound never heals. My prayer for the family is that they find strength to keep going.
May his soul rest in eternal peace.
COVID is deadly
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Jairos Saunyama, In awe of one of Zim’s most brilliant pupils, The Standard, Published: February 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 30, 2021
- ↑ Tino Machakaire, Hon Tino Machakaire, Facebook, Published: January 30, 2021, Retrieved: January 30, 2021