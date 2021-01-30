'''Luke Phibion Masamvu''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Mutasa North]] constituency . He died in January 2021 from [[Covid-19]]. His death was confirmed by [[Tino Machakaire]] .

Background

Age

Luke Masamvu was born on 14 May 1957 in Nyanga.

Wives

Masamvu was a polygamist. He had 14 wives. [1]

Children

He had 69 children. Nine of his children obtained degrees at different universities. In 2020 a total of 10 were at universities. In the same year, four of his children were doing both O’ and A’ Level, Form Threes (5), Form Twos (six), Form Ones (5) while 25 of them were at primary level.

One of his children, Mike Masamvu was one of the best O’Level students in Zimbabwe. He scored 19As and a B in the 2019 November Zimsec examinations.

Mike’s other siblings Kenneth wrote 15 subjects and obtained 9 As and six Bs, while the other one, Kelvin, wrote 10 and passed six subjects. [1]





Political career

Masamvu started politics in 1976 during the the liberation war and operated under ZILWACO





Death

Luke Masamvu died in January 2021. His death was confirmed by Tino Machakaire who implied the businessman had died from Covid-19. Machakaire wrote:

I was really saddened to learn of the untimely passing on of the Former Hon MP for Hauna and Businessman CDE LP Masamvu. I am praying for the family at this trying time. Losing a loved father is not easy at all. The wound never heals. My prayer for the family is that they find strength to keep going. May his soul rest in eternal peace. COVID is deadly

