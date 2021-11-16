In response, Masomere claimed that he was sabotaged by some members of the club's executive. He told [[The Herald]] that he was sidelined from the recruitment of players and later given “unrealistic targets to reach a hefty 66 points” in their maiden season in the top-flight league. He further claimed the working conditions at the Mutare-based club had been severely poisoned by vice-chairman Lovet Wadawareva. He said that under normal circumstances, he would have rejected the contract but he only got to sign on January 7 2019 when there was nowhere else to go. Luke Masomere said he wrote to them in February telling them that it was impossible to meet the targets under such conditions and there was no response.<ref name="H">Eddie Chikamhi, [https://www.herald.co.zw/sacked-luke-masomere-cries-foul/ Sacked Luke Masomere cries foul], ''The Herald'', Published: August 6, 2019, Retrieved: November 16, 2021</ref>

Before he was fired, Masomere reportedly sent a voice note to some of the club's executive committee members including secretary-general [[Sugar Chagonda]] accusing some executive members of hiring bouncers to beat him up in a bid to force him to resign from his post.<ref name="NDay">KENNETH NYANGANI, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2019/08/manica-diamonds-luke-elsewhere/ Manica Diamonds Luke elsewhere], ''NewsDay'', Published: August 5, 2019, Retrieved: November 16, 2021</ref>

On 4 August 2019, Luke Masomere was fired by [[Manica Diamonds Football Club]] in response to a winless run of seven games that has left them outside the top half midway through the season. Masomere had been at Manica Diamonds Football Club since its formation in 2017 when they played in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One. He helped them gain promotion after winning the 2018 championship race with seven games to spare. Manica Diamonds chairman Masimba Chihowa said Masomere had been given a top-eight finish target but there were doubts whether he would achieve that following a run of inconsistent performances and a dip in form that saw them going seven games without a win.<ref name="NRadio">Eddie Chikamhi, [https://nehandaradio.com/2019/08/05/manica-explain-masomere-dismissal/ Manica explain Masomere dismissal], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: August 5, 2019, Retrieved: November 16, 2021</ref>

Luke "VaHombe" Masomere is a Zimbabwean football coach. Masomere coached clubs in Zimbabwe and in Botswana. In 2018, he was named coach of the year in the Zifa Eastern Region. Masomere went the whole season without a defeat with Manica Diamonds Football Club in the year they were formed.[1]

Masomere started calling himself ‘His Excellency, The Doctor Of Football’ after guiding Manica Diamond into the premiership without a defeat.

Manica totalled a record of 82 points in their maiden season in the Eastern Region Division One League in which they did not lose a match.[2]

Coaching career

Clubs

Masomere coached Shabanie Mine and won the 2013 BancABC Super 8 Cup after beating the then Lloyd Mutasa coached town rivals FC Platinum in the final.[3]

In September 2014, Masomere was hired by Border Strikers after the club fired coach Never Malunga and his assistant Hilary Mukuruva. Border Strikers hired Masomere in an effort to stay in the top-flight league.[4]

In September 2015, Luke Masomere resigned from his post as How Mine Football Club coach. Masomere has been under intense pressure as his side battled a barren spell and the 0-3 defeat at home, at the hands of FC Platinum was the last straw. How Mine invested into a lot of players at the beginning of the 2015 season, hoping to win their maiden league title, but they have lost their way in recent months, leading Masomere to question their recruitment drive.

He argued that How Mine targeted players who were past their peak and this has been shown by their failure to remain constant throughout the season. The coach also claimed there was a lot that was happening at the club which he could not reveal.[5]

Masomere spent a year on hiatus after his short stint with Beitbridge club Border Strikers ended with the team's relegation in 2016.

Masomere also coached Dynamos, Masvingo United and CAPS United. He won the championship with Amazulu in 2003 while he had a stint in Botswana at Gaborone, Nico United and Notwane.[9]

National Team

He also took charge of the national team between 2008 and 2009.[9]

Mining Business

After being fired by Manica Diamonds Football Club, Luke Masomere ventured into mining. He ventured into gold mining in Mashava but also revealed he had chrome claims in Zvishavane.[10]