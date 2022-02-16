In July 2018, Luke Never Samugwede was elected to Ward 30 Nyanga RDC, for Zanu PF, with 710 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 30 Nyanga RDC with 710 votes, beating Fungai Kelvirn Mandiranga of MDC Alliance with 530 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

