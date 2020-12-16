Difference between revisions of "Luke Phiri"

2018 – elected to Ward 1 [[Kadoma Municipality ]] with 1408 votes, beating [[Rodwell Madamombe]] of MDC-Alliance with 1265 votes, [[Mishek Chindiwo]] of ZIPP with 188 votes and [[Franscinah Tarisai Rwodzi]] of PRC with 40 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

2018 – elected to Ward 1 [[Kadoma]] Municipality with 1408 votes, beating [[Rodwell Madamombe]] of MDC-Alliance with 1265 votes, [[Mishek Chindiwo]] of ZIPP with 188 votes and [[Franscinah Tarisai Rwodzi]] of PRC with 40 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

[2]