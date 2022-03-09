Difference between revisions of "Luminitsa Dumbisa Jemwa"
Latest revision as of 18:32, 9 March 2022
Luminitsa Dumbisa Jemwa
|Born
|July 7, 1988
Luminitsa Dumbisa Jemwa is a South African based socialite and sports manager.
Background
Luminitsa Kimberly Jemwa was born on 7 July 1988 in Zimbabwe.
Pregnancy Rumours
In January 2020 Zimcelebs reported that Luminitsa had married a very powerful unnamed wealthy politician and was pregnant with his child.
Zimcelebs said Luminitsa, who had disappeared from social media, had been spotted in South Africa leaving her Range Rover and appeared to be heavily pregnant. [1]
Education
She graduated with her first Bachelor's Degree in 2014. She holds another Bachelors Degree, an Honors degree and in 2021 she graduated with a Masters degree.[2]
Career
Lumi is a sports manager who works for Confederation of African Football. [3] Lumi also works professionally with football players on a management level.
Philanthropy
Luminitsa is also a philanthropist who opened her own foundation called Luminista’s Dream foundation in 2017 [4]. Lumu claims she pays fees for thousands of children. She said the decision to pay fees for those she pays fees for came after she realising giving them food and clothes is not enough.
I started by giving out clothes, shoes and food with the little that I had because I know exactly what it feels like to have nothing until I realised that I would not always be around to give out these things and getting them through tertiary education was not an option, rather I gave them the net so they fish for themselves.
Theft
Her former landlord Kundai Muradzikwa accused of stealing cash and jewellery worth US$152 000 from her lodgings along Quinnington Road in Borrowdale Brooke.
In October 2021, Muradzikwa appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with unlawful entry and he was granted free bail after the court noted that he was coming from home instead of police custody.
Muradzikwa allegedly took door keys from Luminitsa Dumbisa Jemwa’s domestic worker and entered the home and stole the cash and goods. He allegedly ordered the domestic worker to vacate the place accusing Luminitsa Dumbisa Jemwa of delaying in paying rentals and related bills. Muradzikwa stole US$32 000, two watches and jewellery all valued at US$152 000. Muradzikwa then proceeded to call Jemwa telling her that the domestic worker had stolen from the house and left. Jemwa then lodged a report leading to the arrest of the domestic worker and Muradzikwa.[5]
Personal Life
Luminitsa Jemwa married Warriors player Nyasha Mushekwi on December 31, 2011, and she filed for divorce in 2015 citing that there was no love between them anymore. The couple has one child who she demanded a $3 500 monthly maintenance claim against Mushekwi[6].
After her divorce, she was reported to be linked to Grace Mugabe's son Russell Goreraza[7]
Trivia
In 2016 her ex-husband Nyasha reportedly staged a hunger strike in Swaziland when he discovered she was part of the ZIFA delegation. In return, ZIFA had to delay engaging Lumi because of Nyasha's supposed hunger strike. [8]
Photo Gallery
