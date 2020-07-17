Difference between revisions of "Lunah Virtuous Music"

Lunah Virtuous is a Zimbabwean gospel artist based in South Africa. She was born Lunah Mutidzawanda in Harare, Zimbabwe. She attended Mwanandishe Primary and Tafara High 2 during which time she discovered her singing talent. She could sing whenever she had she had a break to the amusement of her teachers and fellow students. She was part of a musical group during her Ordinary Level days which she attests was the best time of her life.

Lunah started singing professionally in 2011 as a dancehall artist till she received Christ in 2016. Being a born again Christian saw her battling with the notion of performing in a bar and ultimately pivoted to gospel music.

