Difference between revisions of "Lundi Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 32:
|Line 32:
|−
'''Lundi Secondary School''' is
|+
'''Lundi Secondary School''' is in [[Masvingo Province]]. The school offers ordinary level and has boarding facility.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
|Line 61:
|Line 101:
}}
}}
|−
|+
[[Category:Schools]]
|−
[[Category:
Latest revision as of 05:51, 15 June 2021
|Lundi Secondary School
|Location
|Masvingo
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263-36 412
Lundi Secondary School (Lundi Christian High School) is in Masvingo, Masvingo Province. The school offers ordinary level and has boarding facility.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Masvingo.
Telephone: 036279, 036412.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
References
</references>