Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Lupane"

Page Discussion
(Created page with " ==Government== In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, '''Lupane''' returned to Parliament: * Micah Mahamba Bhebe of PF-ZAPU - 30 523 votes....")
 
 
(6 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
'''Lupane''', the town, is in [[Matabeleland North]] Province. It is on the [[Bulawayo]] - [[Victoria Falls]] highway. The '''Lupane River''' is also in [[Matabeleland North]].
  
 +
==History==
 +
At the battle of Pupu, [[Mtshana Khumalo]] defeated the patrol of Major [[Allan Wilson]], blocking their attempted to cross the Lupane River and capture King [[Lobengula]].
  
 
==Government==
 
==Government==
 
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Lupane''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Lupane''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
* [[Micah Bhebhe|Micah Mahamba Bhebe]] of PF-ZAPU - 30 523 votes.  
+
* [[Micah Mahamba Bhebe]] of PF-ZAPU - 30 523 votes.  
 
* [[Selina Maria West]] of Zanu PF - 825 votes.
 
* [[Selina Maria West]] of Zanu PF - 825 votes.
 +
 +
==Infrastructure==
 +
 +
[[Jotsholo Secondary School]] <br/>
 +
[[Mabhikwa Secondary School]] <br/>
 +
[[Lupane State University]] <br/>
 +
 +
 +
 +
[[Category:Places]]
 +
[[Category:Places]]
  
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]

Latest revision as of 14:21, 31 May 2022

Lupane, the town, is in Matabeleland North Province. It is on the Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway. The Lupane River is also in Matabeleland North.

History

At the battle of Pupu, Mtshana Khumalo defeated the patrol of Major Allan Wilson, blocking their attempted to cross the Lupane River and capture King Lobengula.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Lupane returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

Jotsholo Secondary School
Mabhikwa Secondary School
Lupane State University

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Lupane&oldid=118166"