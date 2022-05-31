Difference between revisions of "Lupane"
==Government==
==Government==
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Lupane''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Lupane''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Micah Mahamba Bhebe]] of PF-ZAPU - 30 523 votes.
* [[Selina Maria West]] of Zanu PF - 825 votes.
* [[Selina Maria West]] of Zanu PF - 825 votes.
[[Category:Places]]
Lupane, the town, is in Matabeleland North Province. It is on the Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway. The Lupane River is also in Matabeleland North.
History
At the battle of Pupu, Mtshana Khumalo defeated the patrol of Major Allan Wilson, blocking their attempted to cross the Lupane River and capture King Lobengula.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Lupane returned to Parliament:
- Micah Mahamba Bhebe of PF-ZAPU - 30 523 votes.
- Selina Maria West of Zanu PF - 825 votes.
Infrastructure
Jotsholo Secondary School
Mabhikwa Secondary School
Lupane State University