Difference between revisions of "Lupane"

At the battle of Pupu, [[Mtshana Khumalo]] defeated the patrol of Major [[Allan Wilson]], blocking their attempted to cross the Lupane River and capture King [[Lobengula]].

Lupane, the town, is in Matabeleland North Province. It is on the Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway. The Lupane River is also in Matabeleland North.

History

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Lupane returned to Parliament:

Micah Mahamba Bhebe of PF-ZAPU - 30 523 votes.

Selina Maria West of Zanu PF - 825 votes.

Infrastructure

Jotsholo Secondary School

Mabhikwa Secondary School

Lupane State University

