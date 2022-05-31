Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Lupane"

Page Discussion
 
Line 2: Line 2:
  
 
==History==
 
==History==
At the battle of Pupu, [[Mtshana Khumalo]] defeated the patrol of Major [[Allan Wilson]], blocking their attempted to capture King [[Lobengula]].
+
At the battle of Pupu, [[Mtshana Khumalo]] defeated the patrol of Major [[Allan Wilson]], blocking their attempted to cross the Lupane River and capture King [[Lobengula]].
  
 
==Government==
 
==Government==

Latest revision as of 14:21, 31 May 2022

Lupane, the town, is in Matabeleland North Province. It is on the Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway. The Lupane River is also in Matabeleland North.

History

At the battle of Pupu, Mtshana Khumalo defeated the patrol of Major Allan Wilson, blocking their attempted to cross the Lupane River and capture King Lobengula.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Lupane returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

Jotsholo Secondary School
Mabhikwa Secondary School
Lupane State University

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Lupane&oldid=118166"