Lupane, the town, is in Matabeleland North Province. It is on the Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway. The Lupane River is also in Matabeleland North.

History

At the battle of Pupu, Mtshana Khumalo defeated the patrol of Major Allan Wilson, blocking their attempted to cross the Lupane River and capture King Lobengula.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Lupane returned to Parliament:

Micah Mahamba Bhebe of PF-ZAPU - 30 523 votes.

Selina Maria West of Zanu PF - 825 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lupane returned to Parliament:

Nkosembi Khumalo of Zanu PF with 18 379 votes,

Thomas Sililo Masuku of ZUM with 3 222 votes.

Turnout - 23 790 voters or 50.33 %

Infrastructure

Jotsholo Secondary School

Mabhikwa Secondary School

Lupane State University

