* [[Thomas Sililo Masuku]] of ZUM with 3 222 votes.
 
* [[Thomas Sililo Masuku]] of ZUM with 3 222 votes.
 
Turnout - 23 790 voters or 50.33 %
 
Turnout - 23 790 voters or 50.33 %
In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Lupane''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[David Mpala]] of MDC with 14 439 votes,
* [[Headman Moyo]] of Zanu PF with 3 300 votes,
* [[Kenneth Mhlanga]] of ZAPU with 972 votes.
  
 
==Infrastructure==
 
Lupane, the town, is in Matabeleland North Province. It is on the Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway. The Lupane River is also in Matabeleland North.

History

At the battle of Pupu, Mtshana Khumalo defeated the patrol of Major Allan Wilson, blocking their attempted to cross the Lupane River and capture King Lobengula.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Lupane returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lupane returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 23 790 voters or 50.33 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lupane returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

Jotsholo Secondary School
Mabhikwa Secondary School
Lupane State University

