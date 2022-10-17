Difference between revisions of "Lupane"
* [[Thomas Sililo Masuku]] of ZUM with 3 222 votes.
Turnout - 23 790 voters or 50.33 %
==Infrastructure==
Lupane, the town, is in Matabeleland North Province. It is on the Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway. The Lupane River is also in Matabeleland North.
History
At the battle of Pupu, Mtshana Khumalo defeated the patrol of Major Allan Wilson, blocking their attempted to cross the Lupane River and capture King Lobengula.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Lupane returned to Parliament:
- Micah Mahamba Bhebe of PF-ZAPU - 30 523 votes.
- Selina Maria West of Zanu PF - 825 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lupane returned to Parliament:
- Nkosembi Khumalo of Zanu PF with 18 379 votes,
- Thomas Sililo Masuku of ZUM with 3 222 votes.
Turnout - 23 790 voters or 50.33 %
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lupane returned to Parliament:
- David Mpala of MDC with 14 439 votes,
- Headman Moyo of Zanu PF with 3 300 votes,
- Kenneth Mhlanga of ZAPU with 972 votes.
Infrastructure
Jotsholo Secondary School
Mabhikwa Secondary School
Lupane State University