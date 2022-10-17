* [[Kenneth Mhlanga]] of ZAPU with 972 votes.

Lupane, the town, is in Matabeleland North Province. It is on the Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway. The Lupane River is also in Matabeleland North.

History

At the battle of Pupu, Mtshana Khumalo defeated the patrol of Major Allan Wilson, blocking their attempted to cross the Lupane River and capture King Lobengula.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Lupane returned to Parliament:

Micah Mahamba Bhebe of PF-ZAPU - 30 523 votes.

Selina Maria West of Zanu PF - 825 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lupane returned to Parliament:

Nkosembi Khumalo of Zanu PF with 18 379 votes,

Thomas Sililo Masuku of ZUM with 3 222 votes.

Turnout - 23 790 voters or 50.33 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lupane returned to Parliament:

David Mpala of MDC with 14 439 votes,

Headman Moyo of Zanu PF with 3 300 votes,

Kenneth Mhlanga of ZAPU with 972 votes.

Infrastructure

Jotsholo Secondary School

Mabhikwa Secondary School

Lupane State University

