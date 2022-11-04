Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Lupane"

Page Discussion
 
Line 18: Line 18:
 
* [[Headman Moyo]] of Zanu PF with 3 300 votes,
 
* [[Headman Moyo]] of Zanu PF with 3 300 votes,
 
* [[Kenneth Mhlanga]] of ZAPU with 972 votes.
 
* [[Kenneth Mhlanga]] of ZAPU with 972 votes.
 +
 +
Following the death of [[David Mpala]] on '''2 February 2004''', a by election was held '''15–16 May 2004'''. The result, '''Lupane''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Martin Khumalo]] of Zanu PF with 10 069 votes,
 +
* [[Njabuliso Mguni]] of MDC with 9 186 votes.
  
 
==Infrastructure==
 
==Infrastructure==

Latest revision as of 09:22, 4 November 2022

Lupane, the town, is in Matabeleland North Province. It is on the Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway. The Lupane River is also in Matabeleland North.

History

At the battle of Pupu, Mtshana Khumalo defeated the patrol of Major Allan Wilson, blocking their attempted to cross the Lupane River and capture King Lobengula.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Lupane returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lupane returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 23 790 voters or 50.33 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lupane returned to Parliament:

Following the death of David Mpala on 2 February 2004, a by election was held 15–16 May 2004. The result, Lupane returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

Jotsholo Secondary School
Mabhikwa Secondary School
Lupane State University

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Lupane&oldid=121219"