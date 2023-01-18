* [[Themba Mlala]] of ZAPU with 242 votes or 2.25 percent,

Lupane, the town, is in Matabeleland North Province. It is on the Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway. The Lupane River is also in Matabeleland North.

History

At the battle of Pupu, Mtshana Khumalo defeated the patrol of Major Allan Wilson, blocking their attempted to cross the Lupane River and capture King Lobengula.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Lupane returned to Parliament:

Micah Mahamba Bhebe of PF-ZAPU - 30 523 votes.

Selina Maria West of Zanu PF - 825 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lupane returned to Parliament:

Nkosembi Khumalo of Zanu PF with 18 379 votes,

Thomas Sililo Masuku of ZUM with 3 222 votes.

Turnout - 23 790 voters or 50.33 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lupane returned to Parliament:

David Mpala of MDC with 14 439 votes,

Headman Moyo of Zanu PF with 3 300 votes,

Kenneth Mhlanga of ZAPU with 972 votes.

Following the death of David Mpala on 2 February 2004, a by election was held 15–16 May 2004. The result, Lupane returned to Parliament:

Martin Khumalo of Zanu PF with 10 069 votes,

Njabuliso Mguni of MDC with 9 186 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lupane West returned to Parliament:

Martin Khumalo of Zanu PF with 4 827 votes or 44.95 percent,

Dalumuzi Khumalo of MDC-T with 4 163 votes or 38.77 percent,

Mhlaseli Mpofu of MDC with 1 285 votes or 11.97 percent,

Themba Mlala of ZAPU with 242 votes or 2.25 percent,

Engelinah Keswa, Independent, with 222 votes or 2.07 percent.

Total 10 739 votes

Infrastructure

Jotsholo Secondary School

Mabhikwa Secondary School

Lupane State University

