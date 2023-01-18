Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Lupane"

Page Discussion
 
Line 22: Line 22:
 
* [[Martin Khumalo]] of Zanu PF with 10 069 votes,  
 
* [[Martin Khumalo]] of Zanu PF with 10 069 votes,  
 
* [[Njabuliso Mguni]] of MDC with 9 186 votes.
 
* [[Njabuliso Mguni]] of MDC with 9 186 votes.
 +
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Lupane West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Martin Khumalo]] of Zanu PF with 4 827 votes or 44.95 percent,
 +
* [[Dalumuzi Khumalo]] of MDC-T with 4 163 votes or 38.77 percent,
 +
* [[Mhlaseli Mpofu]] of MDC with 1 285 votes or 11.97 percent,
 +
* [[Themba Mlala]] of ZAPU with 242 votes or 2.25 percent,
 +
* [[Engelinah Keswa]], Independent, with 222 votes or 2.07 percent.
 +
'''Total''' '''10 739 votes'''
  
 
==Infrastructure==
 
==Infrastructure==

Latest revision as of 13:03, 18 January 2023

Lupane, the town, is in Matabeleland North Province. It is on the Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway. The Lupane River is also in Matabeleland North.

History

At the battle of Pupu, Mtshana Khumalo defeated the patrol of Major Allan Wilson, blocking their attempted to cross the Lupane River and capture King Lobengula.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Lupane returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lupane returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 23 790 voters or 50.33 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lupane returned to Parliament:

Following the death of David Mpala on 2 February 2004, a by election was held 15–16 May 2004. The result, Lupane returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lupane West returned to Parliament:

Total 10 739 votes

Infrastructure

Jotsholo Secondary School
Mabhikwa Secondary School
Lupane State University

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Lupane&oldid=122573"