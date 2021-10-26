*'''Requirements''': Candidates applying to enroll in this program should hold at least a first degree with a minimum of a 2.2 pass. They should also have a level of demonstrable experience and interest in Monitoring and Evaluation.<ref name="ssciences"/>

*'''Requirements''': For entry into the Programme, students must have passed 5 subjects at Ordinary Level (or its equivalent) including English with at least a C grade. Student must have passed at least two subjects at the Advanced Level.<ref name="finace">, [http://www.lsu.ac.zw/index.php/2014-01-13-22-44-20/commerce/business-management Business Management],''Lupane State University'', retrieved:9 Feb 2015"</ref>

'''Lupane State University''' is a government owned tertiary institution located in [[Lupane]] in [[Matabeleland North]] Province. The University is the youngest of state universities in Zimbabwe and is run under the [[Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education]].

See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.



(November 2021)

Address:

Main Campus - P.O Box 170 Lupane, Along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, Lupane.

Bulawayo Campus - 2nd Floor CBZ Building Fife Street & 10th Avenue, Bulawayo.

Telephone:

Lupane - +263 (081) 2856488,2856558, 2856271, 2856390. Fax : +263 (081) 2856393.

Bulawayo- +263 (29) 73770-1, 63546, 64458. Fax : +263 (29) 62436.

Cell:

Email: info@lsu.ac.zw

Web: http://www.lsu.ac.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/lupanestate/.



Background

The university was established through an act of the Zimbabwe parliament in 2004 and opened its doors to 14 pioneer students in the faculty of Agricultural Sciences in August 2005.[1] The university was established as part of the government's long-term program to have at least a university in each state province.

Faculties and Programs

Agricultural Science

Bachelor of Agricultural Sciences Honours Degree in Animal Science and Rangeland Management (4 years) .

. Requirements: Candidates must have obtained a pass at ‘A’ level in any two of the following core subjects or their recognized equivalents: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Geography and Physics.[2]

Commerce

Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Accounting and Finance(4 Years)

Requirements:5'O'level passes including English Language and Mathematics. ‘A’ level passes in Accounting, Economics, Management of Business, Geography, Mathematics and other relevant subjects, or A National Diploma majoring in Accounting or its equivalent. Holders of the Higher National Diploma from the Polytechnic Colleges,Technical Colleges.[3]

Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Entrepreneurship (4 Years)

Requirements: For entry into the Programme, students must have passed 5 subjects at Ordinary Level (or its equivalent) including English with at least a C grade. Student must have passed at least two subjects at the Advanced Level.[4]

Humanities and Social Sciences

Bachelor of Social Science Hon’s Degree in Development Studies (4 Years)

Requirements: In order to qualify for entry into this program, prospective candidates should have passed at least two A levels. At least one of the subjects must be Geography, History, Management of Business, Law, Economics or Agriculture. A Diploma in Development Studies, Agriculture, Education, Nursing or Public Health may also be used as an entry qualification into this program.[5]

Diploma in Development Studies (1 year Block-Release)

Requirements: In order to qualify for entry into this program, prospective candidates should hold Five Ordinary Level subjects including the English Language. Relevant working experience is a competitive advantage.[5]

Post Graduate Programs

Bachelor of Social Science Special Honours Degree in Monitoring and Evaluation

Requirements: Candidates applying to enroll in this program should hold at least a first degree with a minimum of a 2.2 pass. They should also have a level of demonstrable experience and interest in Monitoring and Evaluation.[5]



















