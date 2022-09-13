Difference between revisions of "Luther Munakandafa"
|
(Created page with "Luther Munakandafa is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage. He signed his first professional contract with Notts County Football Club in June 2022. Munakandafa plays...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 05:10, 13 September 2022
Luther Munakandafa is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage. He signed his first professional contract with Notts County Football Club in June 2022. Munakandafa plays as a forward.