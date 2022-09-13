Pindula

Luther Munakandafa is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage. He signed his first professional contract with Notts County Football Club in June 2022. Munakandafa plays as a forward.

Career

Munakandafa signed his first professional contract with Notts County after impressing for the under-19s during the 2021/22 season and training regularly for the first team. [1]

In September 2022, Munakandafa joined Basford United Football Club on loan from Notts County.[2]

Munakandafa has also represented Zimbabwe at youth levels and was part of the Young Warriors U17 team that featured at the COSAFA tournament in 2020.[3]

He spent time on trial at Blackburn Rovers in April. He also featured for Barnsley Under-18s earlier in the 2021/22 season and scored against his former club, Nottingham Forest.[4]

Further Reading

  1. UK: Luther Munakandafa signs first professional contract with Notts County, Published: 11 June 2022, Retrieved: 13 September 2022
  2. Luther Munakandafa Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: 13 September 2022
  3. Virjo Mufaro, Young Warriors star undergoing trials at Blackburn Rovers, Soccer24, Published: 16 April 2022, Retrieved: 13 September 2022
  4. TH,Pro deal for promising Zim player Munakandafa, The Herald, Published: 08 June 2022, Retrieved: 13 September 2022
