Revision as of 05:51, 13 September 2022
Luther Munakandafa is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage. He signed his first professional contract with Notts County Football Club in June 2022. Munakandafa plays as a forward.
Career
Munakandafa signed his first professional contract with Notts County after impressing for the under-19s during the 2021/22 season and training regularly for the first team. [1]
In September 2022, Munakandafa joined Basford United Football Club on loan from Notts County.[2]
Munakandafa has also represented Zimbabwe at youth levels and was part of the Young Warriors U17 team that featured at the COSAFA tournament in 2020.[3]
He spent time on trial at Blackburn Rovers in April. He also featured for Barnsley Under-18s earlier in the 2021/22 season and scored against his former club, Nottingham Forest.[4]
Further Reading
