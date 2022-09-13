He spent time on trial at Blackburn Rovers in April. He also featured for Barnsley Under-18s earlier in the 2021/22 season and scored against his former club, Nottingham Forest.<ref name="Soccer24">TH,[https://www.herald.co.zw/pro-deal-for-promising-zim-player-munakandafa/ Pro deal for promising Zim player Munakandafa], ''The Herald'', Published: 08 June 2022, Retrieved: 13 September 2022</ref>

Munakandafa has also represented Zimbabwe at youth levels and was part of the Young Warriors U17 team that featured at the COSAFA tournament in 2020.<ref name="S24">Virjo Mufaro, [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/04/16/young-warriors-star-undergoing-trials-at-blackburn-rovers/ Young Warriors star undergoing trials at Blackburn Rovers], ''Soccer24'', Published: 16 April 2022, Retrieved: 13 September 2022</ref>

In September 2022, Munakandafa joined Basford United Football Club on loan from Notts County.<ref name="Transfermarkt"> [https://www.transfermarkt.com/luther-munakandafa/profil/spieler/1019664 Luther Munakandafa] Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: 13 September 2022</ref>

Munakandafa signed his first professional contract with Notts County after impressing for the under-19s during the 2021/22 season and training regularly for the first team. <ref name="NewZimbabwe.com"> [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/uk-luther-munakandafa-signs-first-professional-contract-with-notts-county/ UK: Luther Munakandafa signs first professional contract with Notts County], Published: 11 June 2022, Retrieved: 13 September 2022</ref>

Luther Munakandafa is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage. He signed his first professional contract with Notts County Football Club in June 2022. Munakandafa plays as a forward.

Career

Munakandafa signed his first professional contract with Notts County after impressing for the under-19s during the 2021/22 season and training regularly for the first team. [1]

In September 2022, Munakandafa joined Basford United Football Club on loan from Notts County.[2]

Munakandafa has also represented Zimbabwe at youth levels and was part of the Young Warriors U17 team that featured at the COSAFA tournament in 2020.[3]

He spent time on trial at Blackburn Rovers in April. He also featured for Barnsley Under-18s earlier in the 2021/22 season and scored against his former club, Nottingham Forest.[4]