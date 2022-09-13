He spent time on trial at Blackburn Rovers in April. He also featured for Barnsley Under-18s earlier in the 2021/22 season and scored against his former club, Nottingham Forest.<ref name="Soccer24">TH,[https://www.herald.co.zw/pro-deal-for-promising-zim-player-munakandafa/ Pro deal for promising Zim player Munakandafa], ''The Herald'', Published: 08 June 2022, Retrieved: 13 September 2022</ref>

He spent time on trial at Blackburn Rovers in April. He also featured for Barnsley Under-18s earlier in the 2021/22 season and scored against his former club, Nottingham Forest.<ref name="Soccer24">TH,[https://www.herald.co.zw/pro-deal-for-promising-zim-player-munakandafa/ Pro deal for promising Zim player Munakandafa], ''The Herald'', Published: 08 June 2022, Retrieved: 13 September 2022</ref>

'''Luther Munakandafa''' is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage. He signed his first professional contract with Notts County Football Club in June 2022. Munakandafa plays as a forward.

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| spouse = <!-- Use article title or common name -->

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| weight = <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| height = <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m"" or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_name = Luther Munakandafa <!-- only use if different from name above -->

<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Luther Munakandafa <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Luther Munakandafa is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage. He signed his first professional contract with Notts County Football Club in June 2022. Munakandafa plays as a forward.

Luther Munakandafa is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage. He signed his first professional contract with Notts County Football Club in June 2022. Munakandafa plays as a forward.

Career

Munakandafa signed his first professional contract with Notts County after impressing for the under-19s during the 2021/22 season and training regularly for the first team. [1]

In September 2022, Munakandafa joined Basford United Football Club on loan from Notts County.[2]

Munakandafa has also represented Zimbabwe at youth levels and was part of the Young Warriors U17 team that featured at the COSAFA tournament in 2020.[3]

He spent time on trial at Blackburn Rovers in April. He also featured for Barnsley Under-18s earlier in the 2021/22 season and scored against his former club, Nottingham Forest.[4]



