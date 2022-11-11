Difference between revisions of "Luveve"
Luveve is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo. The constituency has sometimes been combined with Pumula.
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Luveve returned to Parliament:
- Reggie Moyo of MDC–T with 5 586 votes or 46.74 percent,
- Nicholas Mhlanga of Zanu PF with 2 874 votes or 24.04 percent,
- Israel Mabaleka of MDC–N with 2 348 votes or 19.64 percent,
- 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.
Total 11 955 votes