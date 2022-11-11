* 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

* [[Israel Mabaleka]] of MDC–N with 2 348 votes or 19.64 percent,

* [[Nicholas Mhlanga]] of Zanu PF with 2 874 votes or 24.04 percent,

* [[Reggie Moyo]] of MDC–T with 5 586 votes or 46.74 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Luveve''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Luveve''' is a suburb and constituency in [[Bulawayo]]. The constituency has sometimes been combined with [[Pumula]].

Government

