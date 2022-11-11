Pindula

'''Luveve''' is a suburb and constituency in [[Bulawayo]]. The constituency has sometimes been combined with [[Pumula]].
 
'''Luveve''' is a suburb and constituency in [[Bulawayo]]. The constituency has sometimes been combined with [[Pumula]].
==Government==
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Luveve''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Reggie Moyo]] of MDC–T with 5 586 votes or 46.74 percent,
* [[Nicholas Mhlanga]] of Zanu PF with 2 874 votes or 24.04 percent,
* [[Israel Mabaleka]] of MDC–N with 2 348 votes or 19.64 percent,
* 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.
'''Total''' '''11 955 votes'''
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
 
Luveve is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo. The constituency has sometimes been combined with Pumula.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Luveve returned to Parliament:

  • Reggie Moyo of MDC–T with 5 586 votes or 46.74 percent,
  • Nicholas Mhlanga of Zanu PF with 2 874 votes or 24.04 percent,
  • Israel Mabaleka of MDC–N with 2 348 votes or 19.64 percent,
  • 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 11 955 votes

