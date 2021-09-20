Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Luveve High School"

Page Discussion
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
Schools [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
+
'''Luveve High School''' is in [[Luveve]], [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
(September 2021) <br/>
+
('''September 2021''') <br/>
Address: <br/>
+
'''Address:''' 3075 Luveve, PO Box 553, [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
+
'''Telephone:''' 09 560914, 09 560916, 09 560912, 09 561124, 09 560915, 09 560913, (09) 531124. <br/>
Cell: <br/>
+
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email: <br/>
+
'''Email:''' <br/>
Web:  <br/>
+
'''Web:''' <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
 
==History==
 
==History==
 +
'''Luveve Secondary School''' is a government school in [[Bulawayo]]. It was established in '''1959''' as a multi-racial technical college, but later became a secondary school for black students as the technical college was closed due to [[UDI]].
  
 
==School Grounds==
 
==School Grounds==
Line 37: Line 38:
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
SEO template
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=Your page title
+
|title=Luveve High School
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
Line 51: Line 47:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 11:51, 20 September 2021

Luveve High School is in Luveve, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: 3075 Luveve, PO Box 553, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 560914, 09 560916, 09 560912, 09 561124, 09 560915, 09 560913, (09) 531124.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Luveve Secondary School is a government school in Bulawayo. It was established in 1959 as a multi-racial technical college, but later became a secondary school for black students as the technical college was closed due to UDI.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Luveve_High_School&oldid=110625"