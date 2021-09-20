Difference between revisions of "Luveve High School"
Luveve High School is in Luveve, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 3075 Luveve, PO Box 553, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 560914, 09 560916, 09 560912, 09 561124, 09 560915, 09 560913, (09) 531124.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Luveve Secondary School is a government school in Bulawayo. It was established in 1959 as a multi-racial technical college, but later became a secondary school for black students as the technical college was closed due to UDI.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.