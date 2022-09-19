'''Luveve High School''' is in [[Luveve]], (near [[Pumula]]) [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].

Location

(September 2021)

Address: 3075 Luveve, PO Box 553, Bulawayo.

Telephone: 09 560914, 09 560916, 09 560912, 09 561124, 09 560915, 09 560913, (09) 531124.

Cell:

Email:

Web:



History

Luveve Secondary School is a government school in Bulawayo. It was established in 1959 as a multi-racial technical college, but later became a secondary school for black students as the technical college was closed due to UDI.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information