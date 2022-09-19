Difference between revisions of "Luveve Stadium"
Luveve Stadium is a sports stadium located near Pumula in Bulawayo. It has a carrying capacity of 15,000. The stadium has been a venue for major national and regional sports tournaments. It has also been the home stadium for Bulawayo football teams such as Chicken Inn Football Club and Bulawayo City Football Club.
Other Stadiums in Bulawayo