In July 2018, Luwis Nyamushamba was elected to Ward 16 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 978 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Mbire RDC with 978 votes, beating Mavis Ingwani of MDC Alliance with 175 votes and Alfreddy Mutoro of ZDU with 90 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

