Luxaflor Roses

Luxaflor Roses is a Zimbabwean farm that grows 33 varieties of A1 export quality roses. The farm is located in Concession, 45 kilometres north of Harare and has 16ha of greenhouses. The farm has a Fairtrade and MPS certification.

Fairtrade is a social movement whose stated goal is to help producers in developing countries achieve better trading conditions, as well as to protect and benefit employees and/or farmworkers. This is achieved by working with the certified farms to ensure decent working conditions for their workers as well as protecting their rights.[1]

Owners

Roelof Nugteren and his father Aart Nugteren

Team

According to a 2019 article; Luxaflor Roses's team consists of:

  • Jason Young (General Manager)
  • Peter Malaya (Assistant Production Manager)
  • Maxwell Mbewe (Assistant Crop Protection Manager)

At the time the article was published, the farm had 400 full-time workers, of which 55% were women.[1]

References

