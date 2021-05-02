Pindula

At the time the article was published, the farm had 400 full-time workers, of which 55% were women.<ref name="Z">Julie Havercroft, [https://zimunda.co.zw/luxaflor-roses-success-story/ Luxaflor Roses Success Story], ''Zimunda'', Published: July 2, 2019, Retrieved: May 2, 2021</ref>
 
==Contact Details==
*'''Physical Address''':
<blockquote>Luxaflor Roses (Pvt) Ltd
Manyewe North Farm,
P.O Box 129,
Concession,
Zimbabwe</blockquote>
*'''Tel''': +263 784 483 268
*'''Website''': [http://www.luxaflorroses.com/ Luxaflor Roses]
  
 
==References==
Luxaflor Roses

Luxaflor Roses is a Zimbabwean farm that grows 33 varieties of A1 export quality roses. The farm is located in Concession, 45 kilometres north of Harare and has 16ha of greenhouses. The farm has a Fairtrade and MPS certification.

Fairtrade is a social movement whose stated goal is to help producers in developing countries achieve better trading conditions, as well as to protect and benefit employees and/or farmworkers. This is achieved by working with the certified farms to ensure decent working conditions for their workers as well as protecting their rights.[1]

Owners

Roelof Nugteren and his father Aart Nugteren

Team

According to a 2019 article; Luxaflor Roses's team consists of:

  • Jason Young (General Manager)
  • Peter Malaya (Assistant Production Manager)
  • Maxwell Mbewe (Assistant Crop Protection Manager)

At the time the article was published, the farm had 400 full-time workers, of which 55% were women.[1]

Contact Details

  • Physical Address:

Luxaflor Roses (Pvt) Ltd

Manyewe North Farm, P.O Box 129, Concession,

Zimbabwe

  • Tel: +263 784 483 268

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Julie Havercroft, Luxaflor Roses Success Story, Zimunda, Published: July 2, 2019, Retrieved: May 2, 2021
